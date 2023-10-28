Snow tapers off, but frigid temperatures persist

WEATHER DISCUSSION: As an unseasonably cold air mass remains over the region, temperatures will remain cold, especially through the night. On Friday, those highs peaked in the upper teens and twenties with overnight lows expected to be in the lower single digits and possibly even below zero. The snow that is currently lingering over the Southwestern potions of the state looks to clear out, leaving mostly dry conditions through the first half of the weekend. Tonight, expect mainly light winds and gradually clearing skies.

The upper-level trough currently over the area will begin to exit East followed slowly by a narrow upper-level ridge that will start to take place over the Western coast tonight. This means warmer temperatures are in store. The temperatures will slowly begin to moderate themselves closer to average through the weekend, though it will still be cold Saturday, Sunday, and the beginning half of this upcoming week. Expect the sun to make an appearance this weekend with highs in the 30’s and lows back into the teens.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear. Lows in the single digits to below zero with 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20’s and 30’s and lows in the teens. 10 to 20 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mosty sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

