Snow tapers off for a cold & quiet weekend

Justin Burt

Happy Friday! Just one more day of unsettled weather before we head into a cold yet beautiful weekend, with next week looking fantastic as well. A cold front has brought widespread light to moderate snow across central Montana, and some scattered snow continues this morning. The steady snowfall will continue to taper off, giving way to occasional snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Be cautious while traveling, as slippery road conditions are likely throughout the morning. This afternoon, we can expect increasing wind east of I-15, which may lead to blowing and drifting snow in some areas. Additional snowfall of up to an inch is possible in central Montana, while the mountains will see between 1 to 5 inches. Please take extra care on the roads today.

Throughout Friday evening, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies, gradually clearing overnight. This will pave the way for sunny to partly sunny skies throughout the weekend. On Saturday, high temperatures will range from the upper teens to mid 20s, and on Sunday, we can expect highs in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will strengthen on Sunday as a high pressure ridge begins to build, resulting in sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, with the strongest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front extending east toward Cut Bank and Choteau.

Next week is going to feature fantastic weather as the high pressure ridge remains in place for several days. Expect plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions nearly every day, with the exception of Friday. Daytime highs will generally be in the 30s to low 40s. While it may be breezy at times, with sustained winds typically in the 10 to 25 mph range, stronger winds are likely along the Rocky Mountain Front. In the valleys, weak inversions may develop, potentially leading to patchy fog and reduced air quality.

Enjoy your weekend and drive safe!

