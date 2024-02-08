Snow tapers off today with another wave of light precipitation coming tomorrow

Happy Thursday!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11am Thursday for portions of central and north-central Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western and central Montana until 11am Thursday/10am Friday and for eastern Montana until 5am Friday.

Today skies will be mostly cloudy with some snow in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana that will gradually taper off as the day goes on. There will also be some isolated snow showers elsewhere across Montana. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy east of I-15 with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph which can cause snow to blow and reduce visibility out on the roads.

Friday there will be areas of snow around, especially during the morning. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Temperatures highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday skies will be mostly sunny with possible morning fog. Conditions will be mainly dry, and highs will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front between 15 and 30 mph with a breeze elsewhere between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and possibly a little rain. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s and upper 20s. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front between 15 and 30 mph with breezy conditions elsewhere between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers around the Helena area and a chance of snow and rain showers in north-central Montana. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.