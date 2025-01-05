Snow totals from across north-central Montana (January 4, 2025)

GREAT FALLS — Here are some snow totals from around central Montana as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025:

MTN News

If your town is not included, it’s because there is not an official report from there yet. We will be adding more totals as we receive them.

Please share with us any snow totals or snow photos you have by emailing weather@krtv.com.

Be sure to measure multiple spots as there was a lot of blowing and drifting and measure in an area that was shoveled off before Thursday night.



Brianna Juneau with the forecast: