Snow winding down; sunshine on the way!

Winter is back! However, it won't be here for long. There are some lingering snow showers and clouds, but these will diminish throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The clear skies won't last long, as a weak system will bring light snow to the Continental Divide and gusty winds across the plains later tonight into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s again tonight, so watch for patchy black ice during the Wednesday morning commute. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. On Wednesday, temperatures will rebound slightly, with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

A second system passing to the south will bring light accumulating snow to areas south of I-90 on Thursday. This will result in more clouds the further south you are, and more sunshine the further north you go. Isolated snow showers are also possible in the mountains near Helena. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler, with most areas reaching the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

A nice warm-up is in store for Friday and this weekend as high pressure builds in. However, this time, the winds are expected to be stronger. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 30 mph across the plains and 30 to 40 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will reach the 40s and low 50s on Friday, the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

