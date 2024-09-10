Soaking rainfall Wednesday night through Friday morning

A strong low pressure system is set to move over the northern Rockies Wednesday night through Friday morning. Parts of central and western Montana are going to receive substantial rainfall, with totals exceeding 1 inch along the Continental Divide. This is going to provide huge wildfire and drought relief.

WEDNESDAY: Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon in southwest Montana, moving northeast into central Montana throughout the evening. Storms could produce severe wind gusts (58mph+) and small hail. Highs will be in the 70s in central Montana and the 80s in eastern Montana. As the upper low approaches from the west, showers and embedded thunderstorms will develop and train from southwest to northeast throughout the night.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers and mountain snow (above 7000 feet) will continue as the low moves right over the Continental Divide around noon. The axis of heaviest rainfall will set up along and just west of I-15 during the evening, where storm total amounts of 1”+ are possible. Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday for eastern Montana.

FRIDAY: Showers will continue into Friday morning before the storm moves east and exits the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will build back in next weekend, which will bring in sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s.