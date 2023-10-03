Some showers this morning with breezy conditions throughout the day.

Happy Tuesday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 9am until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 3am until 3pm Tuesday. Up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7500 feet.

For today, some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially during the morning. Not everyone will get precipitation as the majority of it is focused in eastern Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy conditions today, generally in locations east of I-15, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts are possible up to 30 mph.

For Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Similar temperatures to today with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Also, for Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be some snow in the mountains, generally above 7000 feet.

Thursday will have decreasing clouds with some isolated morning rain and mountain snow/rain showers. Cooler with highs in the 50s. Windy in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.

With Friday comes the COLD! During the morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Likely, a widespread frost Friday morning along with the cold. However, that will change throughout the day with mainly sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

The cold will soon be forgotten with AMAZING weather for the weekend. Sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s and upper 60s. Breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the 70s. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.