Spring feel to kick off the work week

Cooler and unsettled weather makes a return midweek
Posted at 8:30 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:30:11-04

Monday: Mostly sunny, followed by an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Sustained SW wind at 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures falling to around 40 degrees overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. Sustained southerly wind at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s overnight.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Breezy with a sustained SW wind at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Rain showers, mountain snow showers. Overcast. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Scattered rain and mountain snow showers. High temperatures in the mid 50s.

