Spring-like warmth along with strong winds on Monday

The set-up An upper-level ridge continues to build eastward continuing to provide the area with mild and dry conditions throughout the week. Downslope winds keep the threat of strong wind gusts in the picture through the end of the week. Monday and Thursday will contain the strongest winds. Lower relative humidities on Monday morning and afternoon leads to the threat of grassland fires across the area, especially in eastern Montana.

Sunday night: Any leftover cloud cover begins to clear out tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. A sustained southwest breeze of 15-20mph continues overnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild and windy. Sustained southwest wind at 25-30mph gusting to 60mph throughout the day. High temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Wind decreases to 15-20mph with mostly clear skies continue. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Sustained southwest wind at 15-20mpg gusting to 40mph at times. High temperatures around 50 degrees. A few more clouds move in overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Sustained southwest wind at 10-15mph gusting to 35mph. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and windy. Sustained southwest wind at 20-25mph gusting to 50mph at times.

Friday: Scattered rain showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds begin to clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the lower 50s.