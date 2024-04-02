Spring like weather today includes sunshine and dry conditions

Today is going to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Highs will be ranging from the upper 50s to the low 70s. Conditions will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front with wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. It will be breezy east of the front between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday conditions start to change with increasing clouds and some scattered afternoon and evening rain showers in our viewing area. Eastern Montana is expected to stay dry as the pacific weather system stays in central and north-central Montana during the evening. However, conditions will still be breezy between 10 and 25 mph. High temperatures will still be on the warmer side ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered lower elevation rain and mountain snow showers, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around I-15. Some lower elevations may see some snow mix in with this rain. There will be a wide range of temperatures with highs in the mid 30s to the low 70s, with the warmest temperatures will be in eastern Montana. Conditions will also be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will also be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and snow. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s. Eastern Montana will be slightly warmer in the 50s. Wind speeds will still be a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Next week on Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s.