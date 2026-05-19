This morning many areas dipped into the 20s and 30s with patchy frost and freezing temperatures, but it will warm up nicely into the 60s this afternoon. A weak system will trigger some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms later today.

Tuesday Morning Forecast:

Spring showers and warming trend this week- Tuesday, May 19

MTN News

MTN News

A cold front moves through Wednesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

MTN News

That storm pushes south on Thursday, bringing decreasing clouds and highs warming back into the 50s and 60s.

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The week ends on a high note with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. That will set the stage for spectacular weather Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s.

However, gustier winds will develop through the weekend, with gusts reaching 40 mph, and even 50 mph on some lakes and reservoirs. Also keep in mind the water will still be very cold from snowmelt runoff.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News