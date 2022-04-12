Spring storm will bring heavy snow and frigid temps

A major spring snowstorm will likely produce a record amount of snow with the help of record cold temperatures. This storm will really hamper travel across the state over the next couple of days. Snow and wind will reduce visibility across the state through Monday night and Tuesday. Driving will be very difficult. The heaviest of the snow around Helena and Great Falls will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of Montana.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line.

BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana.

By Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest of the snow will shift into eastern Montana. Areas of light snow will continue for central and western areas. Temperatures will be very cold with highs mainly in the 10s and 20s. North wind will gust up to 30mph. Snow will taper off Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for a lot of central and western Montana.

Eastern Montana will experience blizzard conditions into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with some light snow and continued cold highs in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday night will be very cold with many areas dropping to near record lows in the -0s and 0s. Thursday will start out partly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers, but clouds will increase with more snow developing over western areas later in the day.

Some snow will fly through Thursday night into Friday for areas like Helena, Bozeman, Butte and Great Falls. Friday will start out with some snow but the snow should fizzle out by afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. The cold and snow will continue into the weekend.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy but another storm system will likely produce snow by late Saturday, Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Several more inches will accumulate, and many Easter Sunday activities will be affected by snow and cold. In fact, much of this snow will still be on the ground through Easter.

There could be yet another storm producing snow on Tuesday of next week. This next 7-10 days could have more snow in some areas than what fell all winter.

