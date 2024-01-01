Starting 2024 similar to how we ended 2023

Happy Monday and Happy New Year!

Today skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain along the Hi-line and snow in northwestern Montana. High temperatures will be in the 40s and upper 30s with a breeze around. Sustained wind speeds will between 10 and 20 mph and should diminished by this evening.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry. A little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and 40s. Also, a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a slight breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of snow. High temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures in the teens and 20s.