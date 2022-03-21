Staying dry with a steady warm-up through midweek

The set-up

High pressure gradually builds in during the early part of the week. Temperatures steadily warm through midweek, temperatures will run 15-20 degrees above normal by Wednesday. A disturbance moves in Thursday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for some showers. Temperatures warm right back up next weekend.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Wind switches from WNW to SW at 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind SW at 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. Increase fire risk on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind SW 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows on either side of 40 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds and scattered showers during the evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Friday: A mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Mild and breezy. High temperatures in the mid 60s.