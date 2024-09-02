Staying hot with chances of showers

WEATHER DISCUSSION: With high temperatures making a return to the upper-80’s and 90’s today, the warming trend through North Central Montana isn’t letting up. Expect lows tonight down in the 50’s and highs returning back into the low to mid 90’s on Labor Day Monday. Wind-wise tonight, expect wind around 5 to 10 mph, though Eastern portions can expect 20-30 mph wind gusts at times. Mostly clear then mostly sunny skies will be around tonight and tomorrow.

The only concern is an area of smoke aloft moving northward through North Central MT this evening. Little impacts are expected, since the smoke is quite high. For Labor Day, an upper-level disturbance will approach by midafternoon, resulting in thunderstorms developing. Most shower and thunderstorm chances will remain more SW tomorrow with no impacts from thunderstorms expected other than wind gusts.

Tuesday through Wednesday, a second upper-level disturbance will move through, increasing precipitation amounts. Thus, much of Southwest and Central MT is in both a marginal risk for severe storms and excessive rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will not be as hot as they have been for Tuesday and Wednesday. For the latter half of the week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will once again rebuild with low precipitation chances and warm temperatures redeveloping. By next weekend, afternoon temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 80s, along with light winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze. Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20/25 mph.

MONDAY (Labor Day): Chance of showers and thunderstorms and widespread haze. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s.