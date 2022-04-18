Steady warm-up this week, gusty winds on Tuesday

After a frigid and snowy week, temperatures return close to seasonable averages this week with highs generally in the 40s and 50s. An active jet stream will keep the weather unsettled throughout the week with several chances for showers. Despite the increased mountain snowpack, the southern and central basins could still use additional moisture as they are running about 75-90% of normal for this point in the year.

Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover. Patchy fog possible. Overnight low temperatures in the high 10s and low 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Gusty winds during the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 70 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front and 50 MPH for the rest of central Montana. High temperatures in the upper 40s. Clearing skies overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Sustained wind out of the west at 10-15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. High temperatures in the low 50s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Scattered rain and snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the low 50s. Overnight low temperatures on either side of 30 degrees.

Saturday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in lower 50s. Clearing skies overnight with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.