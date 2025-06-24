It was the first weekend of Summer, but you wouldn’t know that with the weather that we had here in Montana. A storm system began to impact the state on Friday with showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Storm Recap: Lower elevation rain, mountain snow, record cold high temperatures, and a snowy wedding!

Saturday was the nicer day of the weekend as there was sunshine and most of the day was dry, but it was also windy with widespread gusts between 30 and 45 mph.

Sunday was then a cloudy, rainy, breezy, and chilly day.

This storm system brought beneficial moisture to a lot of the state. Many locations received at least a half inch of rain, with several locations receiving over one inch of rain. In Cut Bank, .75” of rain was recorded on Friday, making Friday the wettest day since May 27, 2023, which was over two years ago.

Although precipitation was in the form of rain in the lower elevations, the higher elevations saw snow, with snow levels getting as low as 4300 feet in the northwestern part of the state. Logan Pass received at least 10” of snow, and it was a Winter Wonderland up there on Sunday.

Big Mountain in Whitefish received at least 5” of snow this weekend, making for a very memorable wedding for one bride and groom who got married on the mountain in the snow! Showdown, Bridger Bowl, Red Lodge, Big Sky, the Beartooths, and Yellowstone National Park also saw some snow this weekend.

If it is snowing, that also means it is chilly out. On Sunday, a few locations set a new record minimum high temperature for June 22nd as highs were only in the 40s. This was then followed by a very chilly Monday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s.

So, in typical Montana fashion, we welcomed summer 2025 with winter weather, which seems to be a trend now, as this is at least the third year in a row where snow fell in part of Montana around the Summer Solstice. If you are not a fan of the cold and snow, then you’ll be happy to know that warmer weather is expected for the rest of this week!