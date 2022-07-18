Watch Now
STORMTracker Weather: Live Radar (July 18, 2022)

Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:00:09-04

Several strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana. If you are going to be outside at all, please stay weather aware and take shelter indoors if a thunderstorm is coming your way.

