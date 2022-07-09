STORMTracker Weather: Live Radar (July 8, 2022)

Several strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana.

Similar storms on Wednesday and Thursday brought brief torrential rain, hail up to the size of baseballs, and several funnel clouds.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms that we see on Friday night and into Saturday. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all, please stay weather aware and take shelter indoors if a thunderstorm is coming your way.

