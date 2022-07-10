STORMTracker Weather: Live Radar (July 9, 2022)

Several strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all, please stay weather aware and take shelter indoors if a thunderstorm is coming your way.