STORMTracker Weather: Live Radar (July 9, 2022)

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 20:05:58-04

Several strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of central and north-central Montana.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all, please stay weather aware and take shelter indoors if a thunderstorm is coming your way.

