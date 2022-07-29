String of very hot days ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An isolated shower or thunderstorm along the Continental Divide will dissipate this evening, followed by clear to mostly clear skies throughout the rest of central Montana. It will be a fairly mild night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the Great Falls area and low to mid 60s for Helena.

A frontal passage fires off scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. With limited moisture available, the main impacts will be lightning and strong wind gusts. Storms remain isolated and generally in the mountains for the weekend, however the heat is going to be oppressive both days. High temperatures in the 90s and low 100s can be expected region-wide.

Increasing storm chances and cooler weather is in the forecast by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: A stray storm along the Divide, otherwise mostly clear. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 90s. Storms clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Very hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Very hot, sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the upper 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. A spot shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

