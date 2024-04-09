Strong, gusty, widespread windy conditions today

Happy Monday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 6pm Tuesday for the Rocky Mountain Front, and portions of Glacier, Toole, and Pondera County.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from noon today until 8pm Wednesday.

Today we will start with some mostly cloudy skies that will decrease as the day progresses. We will also have chances of lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers around as several weather systems pass through the state. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also in the forecast. However, a lot of locations will remain dry today. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 60s. Windy conditions will be around for everyone with gusts over 60 mph along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts elsewhere will be over 40 mph with sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a couple isolated lingering morning rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Wind speeds will still be gusty, especially east of I-15 up to 40 mph at times.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, dry, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be a bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers accompanied by the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Temperature highs will be warm in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be a bit breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. While this weekend wind speeds increase to 10 and 25 mph.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.