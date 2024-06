GREAT FALLS — Some powerful storms rolled across portions of north and central Montana on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The storm brought powerful winds, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas, including the communities of Hobson, Geraldine, and Buffalo.

Here are some photos sent to KRTV:

Rebecca Podvin Storm seen from Bootlegger Trail

Ronda Eustance Lopez Storm seen from Great Falls

Ray Brooks "After the storm that went over Geraldine"

Julie Gemar-Stimac Near Benton Lake north of Great Falls