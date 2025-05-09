Strong thunderstorms possible this weekend

We have a warm and quiet Friday ahead, followed by a stormy weekend. Temperatures will reach well into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Saturday will be very warm, with many locations approaching record highs—80s in central Montana and 90s in eastern Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and 70s in central Montana and remain in the 80s in eastern Montana on Mother’s Day. Wishing all moms a happy and relaxing Mother’s Day!

A cool low pressure system will begin to move into the West this weekend into next week. This will be the main weathermaker for the coming days. A soaking rain is likely for parts of central Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with much cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will stay below normal, in the 50s and 60s.

