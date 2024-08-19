Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday evening

It was a stormy Sunday night for many areas in north central Montana, with reports of wind gusts exceeding 50mph, small hail, and heavy downpours. Temperatures were also toasty on Sunday, climbing to 95° in Great Falls.

A strong high pressure ridge to our south is responsible for the hot temperatures. Moisture continues to track up and around the edge of the high pressure ridge into central and eastern Montana. This will trigger another round of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Monday. The storms will start to develop in the early afternoon hours in southwest Montana, strengthening as they push northeast into central Montana. The storms will continue into the night as they push further into eastern Montana.

Hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are all a good possibility this evening. Secure items like trampolines, umbrellas, outdoor furniture, etc. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Smoke will also create occasional haze throughout central Montana. Visibility and air quality may be impacted at times.

Severe weather is possible again on Tuesday, mainly for areas east of I-15. Storm chances will start to dwindle by the middle of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the 80s. Looking ahead, a shot of much cooler air is possible headed into next weekend as a Pacific low moves inland. Highs will likely only reach the 60s and 70s by Sunday with a few rain showers.