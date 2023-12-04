Strong winds and above average temperatures

Happy Monday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for east Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills/plains. Wind will be out of the Southwest between 40 and 50 mph with gusts possible up to 75 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8/9am this morning for portions of western Montana. Freezing rain and ice accumulation are possible.

Today skies will be partly sunny with some scattered rain showers around, generally in the evening. Cloud cover will increase in the evening with overnight temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the low 40s. High temperatures will be ranging in the 40s and low 50s. Windy, with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph, with wind gusts possible over 30 mph.

An upper-level ridge warms temperatures up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly sunny, and conditions will be windy, especially in the central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds out of the southwest will be between 20 and 25 mph with gusts possible at/above 40 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will still be above average ranging in the 50s. Breezy conditions continue with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday night will bring a chance of rain and low temperatures ranging in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain and snow with breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts possible up to 35 mph. High temperatures ranging in the 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, slight breeze in eastern Montana, and temperature highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 30s, and a chance of snow in eastern Montana before 11am. Light breeze in eastern Montana as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow, partly sunny, highs in the 30 and 40s, and breezy.