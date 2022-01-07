Strong winds and blowing snow on Friday, brief return to chilly temperatures Saturday

Strong southwesterly winds will usher in a milder airmass for Friday with temperatures running about 5-10 degrees above average. A Canadian cold front drops in from the south ushering in one more round of chilly temperatures for Saturday before a big warm-up next week. A strong high pressure begins to build over the western two thirds of the United States Saturday into Sunday. We remain warm and dry for most of next week and likely thereafter as well.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Southwest wind at 20-25mph gusting to 55mph at times, 60+mph gusts likely east of the Rockies. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s in central Montana, mid 30s for the Hi-Line. Overnight temperatures will fall into the single digits, with subzero temperatures for the Hi-Line.

Saturday: Chilly with mostly skies. Winds decrease during the morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with overnight lows dropping to the single digits.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind at 15-20mph with gusts up to 35mph. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind at 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Cloud cover increases some overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows on either side of 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.