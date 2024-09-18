Strong winds and heavy rain at times on Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is on track to be one of the wettest September days on record in Lewistown. Since yesterday, over 2.5 inches of rainfall has already accumulated at the airport, and we could see an additional 2-3 inches of rain today. Expect rainfall rates to potentially exceed 1 inch per hour for areas east of I-15 through this evening, so be alert for localized flooding and take it easy on the roads!

The center of the low pressure system is currently near Jordan, MT, with ample moisture spiraling around it and sending bands of rain into north central Montana. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to persist in these areas through Wednesday evening, accumulating an additional 1-3 inches. Choteau, Hill, Blaine, Fergus, and Judith Basin counties will feel the brunt of the storm, while other areas will just receive scattered showers.

Wind will also play a big role with this system. A west-northwest wind has strengthened overnight, with most areas experiencing sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts potentially reaching 40-60 mph through tonight.

As the low pressure system exits later tonight, skies will begin to clear out. Tomorrow will be breezy and warmer, with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s. Pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend as we close out summer. The Autumnal Equinox arrives this Sunday at 6:43 am.

We’ll welcome the new season with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds into the region by the middle of next week.