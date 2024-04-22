Strong winds and mild temperatures today

Happy Monday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6am Tuesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect 10am until 9pm today for portions of eastern Montana to the south of US HWY 2.

Monday will have mostly sunny skies with isolated rain showers around in northeastern Montana, generally during the afternoon and evening. Conditions will be breezy (central MT) to windy (eastern MT) with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 50 mph at times. High temperatures will be mild in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday skies will be sunny, conditions will be dry, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny skies and conditions will be dry. Breezy conditions will be around as well with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers, generally before noon in eastern Montana. A cold front will come through Montana dropping temperatures a little into the 60s. The wind will also be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and a breeze will be around in eastern Montana with gusts up to 20 mph. This weekend will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.