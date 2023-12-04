Strong winds into Monday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Some good and bad news coming to the forecast. On the good news side, the temperatures are looking to increase back into the upper 50’s next week. Today, the highs reached into the 30’s and 40’s with the lows not far behind in the 30’s with some mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. However, expect the windy conditions to continue, especially through tonight with gusts up to 40-60 mph. Due to the windy conditions, a High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front, North Central, and Central Montana until 5 am on Monday. The strongest of the winds will be in between 9 pm and 3 am tonight. These winds will slow down some on Monday, but it is unlikely that there will be a significant decrease until after Tuesday so, expect breezy days ahead.

Another Pacific weather system will move into the area tonight creating some light mountain snow not more than 2 inches. The snow looks to primarily effect areas along the continental divide but areas in Central and SW MT have chances to see this precipitation tonight as well. Broad, upper-level ridging that is down stream from a deep low off in the Pacific will raise temperatures back into the 50’s for the beginning half of the week. Though this ridge will also bring wind and sub-tropically sourced moisture to the area until Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with lows in the 30’s and windy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph and chances for snow and rain showers in isolated places.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow and rain in the morning and afternoon. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the 30’s. 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s/50’s and lows in the 40’s. 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s/60’s and lows in the 40’s. Breezy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s.

