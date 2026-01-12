Dangerously high winds are currently impacting Highway 2 west of Browning through East Glacier this morning. A wind gust of 109 mph was recorded at Deep Creek, located 8 miles east-southeast of East Glacier. There was also an 88 mph gust at the Two Medicine Bridge on US-2. Use extreme caution in these areas, especially if you're driving a high-profile vehicle or towing a trailer.

Today's Forecast:

Strong winds, record warmth and fire danger in Montana- Monday, January 12

MTN News

MTN News

Another mild and windy day ahead for the plains, while it will just be breezy into Helena. Daytime highs will climb into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. More record highs may be set this afternoon.

MTN News

Widespread strong winds around through this evening, with gusts reaching 65 mph across the plains and 80-100+ mph on the Rocky Mountain Front. Blowing dust could cause low visibility on the roads at times.

MTN News

Due to relatively dry conditions lately, there is an elevated grassland fire risk in central Montana. Avoid outdoor burning and any activities that could cause a spark, as fires will spread rapidly today.

MTN News

A strong upper-level ridge is building over the Pacific Northwest, bringing spring-like warmth and shattering record high temperatures across Montana through Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach into the 50s and 60s region-wide. Then, a sharp cooldown to the 30s and 40s will occur on Thursday as winds shift out of the north.

A mild and dry weather pattern looks to set up going into this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

MTN News

MTN News