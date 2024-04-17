Strong winds, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures today

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the southern Rocky Mountain Front, portions of central Montana, and the Butte/Bozeman area until 11am/12pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of south-central Montana until 6am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana until 6pm Wednesday or 12pm/6pm Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday.

Today there will be scattered snow showers with a possibly of a couple rain showers around. Total snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be a coating to a couple inches with higher amounts in the mountains. Difficult travel conditions are expected over the mountain passes this morning as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be colder. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty to strong winds again today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Strongest winds will be east of I-15.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions will be around on Thursday between 10 and 25 mph. It will also be a bit breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around on Thursday, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Saturday will be beautiful with warmer temperatures and mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s with little wind around.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers. Conditions will be breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and a little breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.