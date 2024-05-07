Strong winds, widespread precipitation, and cool temperatures today

Happy Tuesday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of Montana east of the Divide until 6pm Tuesday or 12am/6am Wednesday.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains from 12pm Tuesday until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, Judith, and Snowy mountains from 12pm Tuesday until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the mountains in southwestern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bears Paw mountains, southern Blaine County, Liberty County, and eastern Toole County until 6am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the lower elevations in Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin counties until 12pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western and southwestern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 12am Thursday.

Today will be very windy with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible. Widespread rain and mountain snow will be around in north-central Montana with developing rain and mountain snow during the afternoon and evening around Helena. A little lower elevation snow is possible during the evening as well. Temperatures will be chilly today with highs in the 40s for most.

Tonight, widespread rain and snow will continue into Wednesday morning in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains. Precipitation will then become more showery as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most lower elevation locations will receive less than 2" of snow, but up to 6" is possible, mainly between Belt and Geyser and around Lewistown. 6-36" of total snow is possible in the mountains, with the highest amounts in the Little Belts and Highwood mountains. Wide range of temps on Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low 60s. Windy Tuesday night, then gusty winds on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Thursday will have decreasing clouds, isolated rain and snow showers, less wind around 5 and 15 mph, and warmer temperatures with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s. Friday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, mainly dry, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Mother's Day Weekend will be beautiful! Expect lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit breezy this weekend as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Monday will have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers/storms. Highs will be in the 70s and conditions will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.