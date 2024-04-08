Strong winds will be around this week

Happy Monday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from this evening until Tuesday afternoon.

Today will have decreasing clouds with a few lingering areas of snow and rain around, especially during the morning. Temperatures start to warm up with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A partial solar eclipse will be passing over Montana starting around 11:40 am, peaking at 12:48 pm, and ending around 2 pm. A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and creates a “ring of fire” effect. To safely observe the solar eclipse you need special solar glasses. For more details click here.

Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Wind speeds will be strong between 10 and 30 mph, gusts are possible up to 40 or 50 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally before noon. A little cold front will push down from Canada bringing temperature highs to the upper 40s and 50s. Conditions will be breezy in central Montana and windy in eastern Montana with gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and mild with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s with breezy conditions between 10 and 20 mph.

Weekend: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s.