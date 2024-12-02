Stronger winds and mild temperatures make a return

It was a foggy and cold holiday weekend in north central Montana. The skies cleared to welcome some sunshine on Sunday, but many areas north of Great Falls only reached the teens. A high pressure ridge over the northern Rockies is leading to valley inversions that will result in fog and air stagnation. However, elsewhere in the region, quiet and warmer weather is expected.

Strong west-southwest winds will develop this afternoon and evening on the Rocky Mountain Front, spreading east across the plains tonight. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 5:00 PM tonight through 11:00 AM Tuesday for the Rocky Mountain Front, adjacent foothills, the eastern Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties. These areas can anticipate sustained westerly winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts reaching 60-70 mph at times. For the rest of central Montana, a few gusts of 30-40 mph may also occur tonight into Tuesday morning.

As a stalled front over north central Montana finally pushes north on Tuesday, milder air will begin to flow into the region, gradually eroding the frigid air that has settled over the Hi-Line. It may take a few days for places like Havre to experience these milder temperatures.

The high pressure ridge is expected to maintain relatively quiet weather conditions over the next week, though some disturbances may bring slight cooling and a chance of light precipitation. Notably, light snow and freezing rain could impact the Hi-Line on Wednesday evening.

After Wednesday, an even milder air mass will move into the region, warming temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday and Friday, with some areas possibly reaching the mid-50s by Saturday.

Another low pressure system will replace the high pressure ridge later this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and increased chances for precipitation.

