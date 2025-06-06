Stronger winds enhance fire risk this weekend

Today is going to be the warmest day of the week, but we will have increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and low to mid 80s in eastern Montana.

Expect it to be a bit breezy, with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts over 40 mph are possible for the Rocky Mountain Front.

A cold front pushes south across the state late this evening into the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. It'll be a cooler and refreshing day with wind gradually diminishing in central Montana, but staying gusty in eastern Montana as winds could gust to 30 to 40 mph. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for northeastern Montana from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

The wind behind the front will be out of the north/northwest, bringing in some Canadian wildfire smoke. It could get a little hazy on Saturday, especially during the evening.

It warms up again on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s and tons of sunshine. Next week is leaning warmer and drier for the beginning of the week, especially on Monday where temperatures will come close to 90° in a few areas. Then, more clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday as a system passes through the area. Temperatures cool a bit throughout the workweek.

