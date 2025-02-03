Sub-zero temperatures and accumulating snow

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An arctic front is situated in Central Montana bringing cold temperatures to much of the area. Today, high temperatures topped out in the single digits for northern areas, teens for central areas, and up to the 30’s for southern. Tonight, expect low temperatures below zero in North Central Montana with wind chills as low as -35 tonight. It will be a bit breezy for some areas to begin the night, with gusts up to 30 mph. The winds will continue to taper off through overnight tonight.

The arctic front will slowly move south the rest of this evening. The front combined with pacific moisture moving will continue to bring snow tonight and through tomorrow morning. For areas along the Hi-Line, less than half of an inch is expected. The concern grows for more southern areas. Expect traveling impacts, with up to 3 inches around Lewistown, up to 5 inches around Bozeman, and up to 8 inches around Billings. From the Helena Valley down to Missouri Headwaters over to the Gallatin Valley there will be winter storm level impacts due to snow amounts and blowing snow. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for those locations. A Winter Weather Advisory (Purple) will be in effect until 5 am Monday warning of difficult travel, snow packed roads, and reduced visibility.

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, an upper-level wave moves through which will bring another round of snow to much of North Central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. Tuesday afternoon, an upper-level trough will bring another round of snow through the day on Wednesday to much of North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. Due to the arctic front allowing cold air to move south from Canada, high and low temperatures across the North-central and Central Montana plains will be cold through at least Wednesday. As a result Winter Storm Warnings (Pink and Blue) were issued for most of the mountain locations of North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana.

Stormtracker Weather Total Snow Accumulations Through Wednesday

Future Forecasts:

