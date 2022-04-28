Substantial rainfall tonight into Friday for some, a miss for others

Discussion: A dynamic, spring storm overspreads central Montana later this evening and overnight. Many locations will see substantial rainfall with others seeing lesser amounts due to orographic effects. The Hi-Line will see lesser amounts, generally under a tenth of an inch. Higher elevations south and east of Great Falls could see over an inch of liquid, either in the form of rain or snow at higher elevations. The Helena Valley and valley locations in Broadwater and Meagher counties will see lesser amounts due to the rain shadow effect and downsloping, easterly winds.

The storm begins to move out Friday evening with high pressure briefly building in behind it making for a mostly sunny and calm Saturday. Another system is on the horizon for Monday night into Tuesday.

Thursday: Increasing cloud cover. Rain showers developing in the evening, snow in the mountains. Heavier rain develops overnight. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Friday: Rain, mixing with snow at times in the lower elevations. Accumulating snow above 4000 feet. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Sunshine in the morning, followed by showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. High temperatures in the lower 50s. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.