Summer-like warmth later this week

A weak system is drifting southeast into the northern Rockies this morning and will continue to move across the state through Wednesday. This means that central and eastern Montana will remain unsettled, with occasional showers between now and Wednesday evening. Snow may mix in at times down to pass level, but any accumulation will likely remain above pass level.

The bigger story is the gusty winds that will develop throughout the morning and afternoon across the plains, with wind gusts possibly reaching 45 mph. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy and mild day, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in central Montana and the upper 60s and low 70s in eastern Montana.

An upper-level ridge will build into the northern Rockies by Thursday, bringing in the warmest air of the season across central and eastern Montana on Friday and Saturday. Many locations could reach or even exceed 80 degrees for the first time this year. The weather will also be dry, with lighter winds, creating an incredible stretch of pleasant weather.

A cold front will move across the state Saturday night into Sunday, ushering in significantly cooler weather along with the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Next week looks more active, but it's still early for detailed predictions.

