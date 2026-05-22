Happy Friday! Anyone hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend should have no issues getting to their destination, with sunny, mostly dry and warm weather expected statewide.

Friday Morning Forecast:

Summer-like weather builds in for Memorial Day Weekend- Friday, May 22

MTN News

Friday will be gorgeous with highs in the 60s and low 70s, aside from an isolated shower or two.

Memorial Day weekend will feel summerlike for the unofficial start of summer. Highs will climb into the 70s to near 80 on Saturday, then into the 80s by Sunday. Gusty winds will develop Sunday and Monday afternoons, which could kick up a little dust and make area lakes a bit choppy. An isolated shower could pop up, but most of the weekend will stay dry.

Memorial Day itself will be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. If you’re camping, boating or grilling, make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen.

A cold front will bring a chance for stronger thunderstorms and gusty winds next Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a sharp drop in temperatures from the 80s and low 90s Tuesday to the 60s and 70s Wednesday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News