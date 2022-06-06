Summerlike warmth by the end of the week

Discussion: Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain around 3-5 degrees below normal the next couple of days.

A ridge will bring summer-like temperatures to the area by the end of the week as well as the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers likely, isolated thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A bit breezy with a WSW wind at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A stray, afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight low temperature around 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid 70s.