Sunnier days ahead with temperatures returning near average

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures remain below average today with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Cloudy skies will take over most of the region this morning before decreasing, eventually allowing the sun to shine in places in North Central Montana. Impactful weather started up last night, impacting most of the region this morning with showers and upper-elevation snow mostly across Central and Southwest Montana this morning before dissipating late this morning and through the evening. Lower elevation snow looks likely at times in Southwest Montana, prompting Winter Weather Highlights through this evening due to slippery roads and possible difficult travel.

Stormtracker Weather

The northern Rockies will be between systems on Friday, though cool northwesterly flow aloft will promote late morning through early evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Another system this weekend looks to take a similar track as the last system though more unorganized, prompting unsettled periods Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon into the middle of next week, upper-level ridging is expected to work its way back into the area. A warming trend looks likely, with limited chances of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures look to return into the 70’s next week.

THURSDAY: Showers and upper-elevation snow. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s.

