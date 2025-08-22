Sunny and cooler Friday in Montana, lovely weekend weather on the way

Happy Friday! Today is going to be a delight after a hot week as strong northwest winds will pull in some cooler air. Morning clouds will break up and give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the 70s today and upper 30s and 40s tonight.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake as gusts could reach 40 mph leading to wave heights up to 4 feet. Elsewhere, gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected.

Over the weekend, sunshine dominates the forecast as high pressure is nearby. Although, Sunday will feature some high clouds courtesy of some monsoonal moisture. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s with a light breeze.

The monsoon is really going to get going next week to our south, but some of that moisture could sneak north by the middle of next week leading to a few showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mainly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures are expected throughout the week. Daytime highs in the 80s and low 90s.