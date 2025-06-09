Sunny and hot on Monday, more smoke on Tuesday

Sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across central and eastern Montana. Haze and smoke will clear from west to east throughout the morning and afternoon.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

A switch back to northerly winds will pull in more Canadian wildfire smoke by Tuesday morning, lingering through most of the day. Unhealthy air quality is possible at times, especially for the Hi-Line and eastern Montana. It won't be as hot on Tuesday as high temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

MTN News

MTN News

A few showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and will strengthen as they push east across central Montana. The region has been placed under a marginal (Level 1) severe thunderstorm risk, with main threats including large hail (1 inch or more in diameter) and severe wind gusts (58+ mph).

MTN News

Overall this week, we'll have a much stormier weather pattern with several disturbances passing through and increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will gradually decrease from the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

MTN News

On Wednesday, the severe thunderstorm risk shifts further south, primarily affecting areas from Helena to Lewistown and southward. The main threats remain large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Any weekend plans will include scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to stay seasonably warm or slightly above average, in the 70s and low 80s.

MTN News

MTN News