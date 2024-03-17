Sunny and mild conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Pleasant conditions will persist through early next week. Temperatures ran above average through most of the state into the 50’s and 60’s on Saturday and this trend will continue through this weekend.

Through Monday... Upper-level ridging will continue to nudge in from the Pacific Northwest allowing temperatures to rise well above average, with virtually no chance for precipitation. The upper-level ridge will persist on Tuesday, allowing for another warm day for most. Temperatures trend cooler Wednesday and beyond, especially on the plains. It is too early for specifics for snow, but there will be plenty of opportunities Wednesday through the rest of the week across North-central and Central Montana. Temperatures look to trend back into the 30’s and 20’s by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 30’s and 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 50’s/60’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then chance of rain and snow likely. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s to 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s.

