After a beautiful but relatively cool Thursday across Montana, skies stayed clear and winds were calm overnight allowing temperatures to plummet into the upper 10s and 20s across central and eastern Montana. Bundle up!

Here's the detailed forecast:

Sunny and pleasant Halloween ahead of a warm and windy start to November- Friday, October 31

More sunshine in store for Halloween, with highs a touch warmer in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and low to mid 40s in eastern Montana.

Staying dry and cool for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s as the sun sets at 6:08 p.m. A few high clouds will move in Halloween night. Plan to wear an extra layer or two under the costume if you can!

We'll kick off November this weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 60s to around 70°. The record high temperature for November 1st is 72° in Great Falls.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the entire area from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Gusts could reach 70-80+ mph east of I-15 to the Rocky Mountain Front and 60+ mph east of I-15.

This will lead to dangerous travel for any vehicle carrying a trailer or camper and high-profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roads and highways throughout the weekend. These winds will be strong enough to topple tractor trailers, campers and trailers. The wind will decrease Sunday evening.

A cold front drops temperatures into the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

Just a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2nd. Sunset will "fall back" to around 5:00 pm for the first week of the new month. Be sure to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.

The extended forecast is also looking relatively mild and dry through most of next week, with highs in 50s and 60s

