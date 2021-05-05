Sunny and Warm Next Couple of Days

On Wednesday, rain showers will fall during the early morning hours in north-central Montana and will move across portions of eastern Montana. As of now, portions of eastern Montana are currently under extreme drought conditions. Unfortunately, today's showers will not improve drought conditions too much, but any form of precipitation is welcomed.

Thursday will be the warmest and driest day of the week. Daytime highs will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average in some locations. Along with the temperatures warming up, dry and breezy conditions will increase the fire concerns for southwest and north-central Montana.

Friday, our next weather maker will arrive and bring changes to the state. Rain showers will fall in the lower elevations, and snow levels will drop down to 5,000ft, especially in areas along the Divide. The high temperatures will cool back into the 50s and 60s, aside from eastern Montana. Ahead of the next disturbance, eastern Montana daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. The wind will be slightly gusty at times, so anyone located in northeast Montana and considered open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire. After the cold front moves through the state, cooler temperatures and wet conditions will stick with us through the beginning of next week.

Happy Cinco De Mayo.

A.R. 😊

