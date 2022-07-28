Sunny, hot with isolated thunderstorms

Weather Discussion: A stationery front will remain parked over areas just east of the Continental Divide. This keeps the risk of a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm Wednesday night and Thursday.

An upper-level ridge builds into central Montana Thursday and Friday kicking off the heat. Highs in the 90s can be expect through mid next week.

A cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. With relative humidity very low, some of these storms could have little to no precipitation. Lightning and sporadic wind gusts within the storms could spark or spread fires. The best risk for dry thunderstorms will be in southwestern Montana and higher elevations of central Montana.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling to the lower 60s.

Friday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few PM showers and thunderstorms, especially over the Continental Divide. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or dry thunderstorm is possible. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s overnight.

Monday: Very hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.