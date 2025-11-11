Another mild, dry November day is ahead, with above average temperatures and gusty winds at times. High pressure will keep incoming storms away from Montana through Thursday night.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s across central and eastern Montana under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will generally stay between 10-25 mph but a few gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Today's forecast:

Sunny, mild & breezy for Veterans Day- Tuesday, November 11

As we move into Wednesday, temperatures stay mild with more clouds around and lighter winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the Hi-Line and upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana.

The next system begins moving in from the west on Thursday, with increasing clouds and wind. Another very mild day with near record warmth and high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Some rain and snow showers develop Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly around Helena and in the mountains.

This system will also bring a cooldown by Friday and for the weekend as highs drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, drier conditions are expected throughout the weekend.

