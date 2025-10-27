Sunny, quiet and cool Tuesday before gusty winds return

A storm system is exiting the region to the east as precipitation and wind gradually diminish tonight. Expect a chilly night across central and eastern Montana, with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure will rebuild Tuesday, leading to a quiet but cool day. Daytime highs into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will moderate on Wednesday ahead of another fall front, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some clouds will move in throughout the day, and winds will become very gusty again. For the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained winds are expected between 25-40 mph, with gusts of 50-60 mph likely. Across the plains, wind speeds will be between 15-30 mph, with gusts of 30-50 mph possible. In Helena, expect winds of 10-20 mph with 20-30 mph gusts.

Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Although stronger winds were initially expected for Halloween, it now appears the wind will hold off until the weekend. However, it will be somewhat breezy for the Rocky Mountain Front. Otherwise, trick-or-treaters have decent weather on Friday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s on Halloween evening.

We'll start November with unseasonably warm temperatures, as highs climb into the 60s on Saturday. There is a low-end chance of some rain and mountain snow showers, but wind will be the more prominent impact throughout the weekend. High temperatures wdrop into the 50s on Sunday.

Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2nd. Clocks will "fall back" to around 5:04 p.m. in Great Falls for the first week of the new month.

